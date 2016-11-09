Updates! Finally!

Well well well—I’m back, and I thought I would post a little update for you about some writing and stuff I have been doing in other places. I think I am also going to re-enable the “Instagram feed posts over here” function, just so you can be amused by my daily “Random Photos” I have been doing lately. I finally pulled six years’ worth of photos off of my phone, and am posting one every morning for your amusement. Here is a link: My Instagram feed.

Here are some places you can check out my writing:

“I’m With You,” on the Huffington Post, about post-election feelings and how we need to support our loved ones who are scared.



“This is the Secret to Book Marketing” on Rachel Thompson’s excellent website, where I pretty much give you (if you are an author) a lecture about getting in there and doing the work.



“Email Marketing and SEO for Small Business,” talking about how I got a weird email from a big corporation and it reminded me that small business people need to email their customers more.





Aren't we all just feeling a little like this giant bear from Costco right now? I swear, every time I see one of these bears, I wonder how many days it has before it either a) is returned to Costco because it is crapping up someone's house, or b) is moved out to garage purgatory because it is crapping up someone's house. I guarantee this impractically enormous teddy bear is no one's favorite thing for a long period of time.