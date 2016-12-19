Some Funny for Your Monday

Just thought I would pop in over here to say hi and give you a good laugh for your (probably ominous) Monday.

The other day we had a power outage (because it snowed here), and although we have a generator and the power was back on when we got up, the internet had crapped out so I had to call the company. Can we agree that over 50% of our adult lives is spent solving problems and getting things back where we put them/ the way we wanted them? I think we can.

Anyhow, while I was waiting on hold for 30 minutes, I wrote this little ha-ha piece, and then Stephan Cox, voiceover guy extraordinaire recorded it. It makes me laugh all over again every time I listen to it.

So, I guess let's all try to hang in there through 2016, cross our fingers and hope that no more legendary people die, and brace ourselves for what 2017 might hold. I am working on some funny stuff for next year to hopefully distract us.