Updates! For Real This Time!

You guys! I have no idea why my blog decided to re-publish a random post from 2016. I mean, I’m still eating weird Oreos and I still have these same sentiments about brands in general, but as I’m sure you’ve noticed, I haven’t been writing over here for quite some time.

There are many reasons for that, and I won’t bore you with all of them now. I’m not even trying to vagueblog (because that is annoying). I guess the bottom line was that Funny Strange, the blog, which I have had for over ten years, wasn’t “sparking joy” for me anymore, as they say in Marie Kondo land, and I can think of no greater sin for a writer than trying to force the funny. So, over the past couple of years, I have been writing a little here and there, working on publishing projects through an imprint we're calling "Funny Strange Press," posting weird photos on Instagram, and generally trying to figure out life.

Here’s what I’ve made so far that might interest you!

Stephan and I created and published a book called “837 Perfectly Good Names for Your Band,” which is one of the funniest things we have ever done (if I do say so myself). We made this by re-coding a “random band name generator” program, generating thousands of results, then going through them one by one to either make them funnier or eliminate them. It’s exciting that the finished product is now for sale (in time for Christmas), because it actually does make a great gift. It is one of those books that you can pick up, flip to any page, and get a good laugh, and who doesn’t need a good laugh these days? I keep a copy on my desk for when the news gets to be too much.

































The other publishing thing I’ve been working on is this series, which I’m calling “Funny Fill In.” This series has five books in it so far (all are pictured and linked below). The concept of these books is to provide you with a collection of funny quotes based on a theme (like “Senior Moments” or “Baby Brain”), then to give you space to write your own in there as you hear them. I have given a few of these out as gifts already and they seem to be well received, so that’s exciting.







I’m also working on a compilation book of essays, some of which have appeared on this blog (and some new ones), so stay tuned for that.



As always, if you want to get ahold of me, I’m over on Instagram, Twitter, or you can email me through my many websites. I’m still here!