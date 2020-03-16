Funny Strange Live is Back!



Well well well—where do I even start? Everything seems super surreal right now. In case you don’t know, Stephan and I live right outside of Seattle, about 10 miles from the EPICENTER OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK. We have already been self-quarantining for about two weeks as we watch grim statistics about the virus spreading throughout the state. I should actually say “semi-quarantine,” because I have been going out sporadically to get things, but only with gloves, Lysol wipes, and hand sanitizer, and only at odd times when there are no other people out. It’s like a zombie town out there, folks!



That’s about to stop, though, as it doesn’t seem like even that limited amount of being out is safe.

What are we doing with ourselves, you might ask? I’m going to be honest with you—the answer is not “catching up on sleep.” So far we’ve cleaned out a lot of stuff and we’re catching up on projects, which I guess is what everyone else in the world is doing, right?

One thing we’ve done is start up the “Funny Strange Live” podcast again, to try to provide some levity while we’re distracting ourselves. We’re doing a “CoronaVirus Quarantine Chronicles” edition, and we’ve done three episodes so far. We’re trying to get the hashtag #covidchallenge going so we can all share what we’re doing while trapped inside. I’m @loriculwell if you want to ask us questions or share your projects.

We’ve also been working on the “GenXistential Angst” comic strip, and here is the latest!





Stay safe and stay in touch, people!